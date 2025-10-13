HMPH holds ‘Hyundai Cars and Hoops’

1 of 2

HYUNDAI MOTOR PHILIPPINES, INC. (HMPH) recently hosted “Hyundai Cars and Hoops,” a lifestyle event that “fused the passion for cars with the excitement of the country’s most beloved sport.” Held at the Parqal Mall in Parañaque City, the event gathered members of Team Hyundai Philippines (THP) in celebration of the car club’s 16th year.

The activity “showcased the vibrant culture of local Hyundai enthusiasts through a car meet,” while also highlighting some Filipino-style basketball via three-on-three matches. Attendees also had the opportunity to have their vehicles checked for free by expert and certified Hyundai technicians, experience Hyundai’s latest models first-hand with test drives of the Elantra N Line and Santa Fe Hybrid, as well as enjoy interactive indoor games and activities over coffee.

“We at HMPH are proud to celebrate community, especially with our beloved car club, Team Hyundai Philippines. Through ‘Hyundai Cars and Hoops,’ we are able to recognize the strong bond within THP while also highlighting the fun and dynamic lifestyle that comes with being part of the Hyundai family — showing that our brand brings unique experiences and aligns with the various lifestyles of our customers,” said HMPH Managing Director Cecil Capacete.