THE DEPARTMENT of Budget and Management (DBM) released P21.47 billion to keep infrastructure projects running and cushion the impact of global shocks following an order from President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.

In a statement on Thursday, the DBM said that it fast-tracked the release of the funds to ensure that critical services continue uninterrupted amid higher oil prices that threaten transport costs and household budgets.

“Every peso we release is meant to ease a burden, sustain a livelihood, or keep a service running for our people — especially at a time when global events beyond our control are affecting daily life here at home,” Budget Secretary Rolando U. Toledo said.

“At a time when global headwinds are pushing fuel prices up, it is critical that we step in where it matters most — supporting our drivers, protecting commuters, and ensuring that no Filipino is left to carry these challenges alone,” he added.

Of the total, the DBM allocated P2.49 billion for the Department of Transportation’s fuel subsidy program “to provide direct relief to drivers and operators grappling with rising fuel costs.”

“As global oil prices climb, the subsidy helps drivers stay on the road without passing on the full burden to commuters — keeping fares stable and transport accessible for millions of Filipinos,” the DBM said.

Meanwhile, it released P18.65 billion to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) for infrastructure projects nationwide.

It also released P324.36 million to the DPWH to ensure timely completion of foreign-assisted infrastructure projects.

“All fund releases are subject to strict budgeting, accounting, and auditing safeguards —ensuring that assistance reaches the right beneficiaries while protecting every peso of public funds,” the DBM said. — Justine Irish D. Tabile