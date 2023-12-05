THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said on Monday that it signed a memorandum of understanding with Ayala Malls and recruitment solutions provider SeeMeCV Pte Ltd. to support the department’s programs to develop the creative industry.

The partnership was signed at this year’s Mindfacturing and Creativity Summit.

SeeMeCV is a Singapore-based software as a service company that provides recruitment and candidate management solutions to employers, recruiters, and educators.

“Central to the DTI’s industrial transformation agenda is the need for upskilling and reskilling initiatives and innovative programs that would address the job-skills mismatch,” Trade Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual said.

“SeeMeCV has long experience in Singapore in matching talent with jobs and jobs with talent. So, that successful experience in another country gives us the assurance that they will be able to replicate the success in the Philippines,” he said.

Under the partnership, SeeMeCV will provide a platform for job matching to help both job seekers and employers.

Trade Undersecretary Rafaelita M. Aldaba said that the department is targeting for the platform to come online next year.

“As early as possible of course but we still have to discuss a lot of things, like how it will be funded,” Ms. Aldaba said.

She said that the project will be funded through a public-private partnership and that the DTI is currently in discussions for funding. — Justine Irish D. Tabile