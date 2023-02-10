INTERNATIONAL Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) announced on Thursday that its Mexican unit became the first organization in the Mexican port industry to be certified carbon neutral.

The concessionaire of the Specialized Container Terminal of the North Zone of the Port of Manzanillo — Contecon Manzanillo S.A. de C.V. — was recognized for its initiative in combating climate change, promoting renewable energy, and decarbonizing ports and maritime transport.

“We are proud to be the first terminal in Mexico verified under this regulation. At Contecon, we are quite clear about maintaining an agenda aligned with our business in which climate change is combatted and the use of renewable energy is encouraged,” Contecon Chief Executive Officer Jose Antonio Contreras said in a press release.

Among the company’s efforts include maintaining zero emission from its equipment, sponsorship of forests, initiating circular economies and incorporation of technologies that reduce the operational impact of the port it operates.

In 2021, the company’s direct and indirect carbon dioxide equivalent emissions amounted to 25,368.67 tons, while its total offset emissions amounted to 25,369 tons.

A study by the Energy Transition of Maritime Transport shows that the shipping sector emits 2-3% of global greenhouse gas emissions and contributes around 13% of sulfur and nitrogen oxide emissions. Contecon sees this as a driver to increase sustainable practices within the industry.

“At Contecon, we know the transition of fuel in maritime transport and the commitment of more organizations in our sector to become zero-emission industries is a challenge,” Mr. Contreras said.

“The sector will need to develop and build new ships, integrate and adopt innovative technological solutions, and develop new fuel supply chains and shore-based infrastructure while taking advantage of synergies with other sectors seeking to decarbonize their business activities,” he added.

ICTSI is the parent to Contecon, which had signed a 34-year concession for the development and operation of the Second Specialized Container Terminal at the Port of Manzanillo in Mexico. — Justine Irish D. Tabile