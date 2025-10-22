By Chloe Mari A. Hufana, Reporter

PHILIPPINE President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Tuesday unveiled a unified toll collection system that will let motorists use a single radio frequency identification (RFID) sticker across all expressways in Luzon, a measure aimed at easing congestion, cutting travel time and advancing the government’s digital transport modernization drive.

Speaking at the launch of the One RFID, All Tollways system in Calamba City, Mr. Marcos said the interoperability effort represents a major step toward a more connected and commuter-friendly road network.

“Starting today, only one RFID sticker will be needed for all our toll expressways across Luzon,” the President said in Filipino, according to a transcript from his office. “Group and fleet accounts will also be launched next year.”

Under the system, motorists can use a single RFID sticker and account — whether from San Miguel Corp.’s Autosweep or Metro Pacific Tollways Corp.’s EasyTrip — across all toll roads in Luzon, eliminating the need for multiple accounts and reducing bottlenecks at toll plazas.

Registration for the unified system is free and optional, with rollout for private vehicles beginning this month and fleet or corporate accounts expected by 2026.

‘’Years of consultation and cooperation with the DoTr (Department of Transportation) and the Toll Regulatory Board have finally led us to a unified system that responds to the real needs of our motorists,” Mr. Marcos said. “Our goal is a direct journey from north to south across Luzon — reducing unnecessary stress and delays.”

In a separate Facebook post, Acting Transportation Secretary Giovanni Z. Lopez said the system has undergone a stress test, which means it is fully functional, and problems will be blamed on defective stickers or low balance.

He said motorists might choose between Autosweep or EasyTrip as their preferred RFID provider to access major expressways.

He noted that motorists with two existing RFID stickers can opt in online to consolidate their accounts, then have the unused sticker removed — leaving only one, either Autosweep or EasyTrip.

Registration is free, optional and can also be done through walk-in centers. Motorists may also choose to keep their two separate RFID accounts.

“If you’re already satisfied with your current RFID setup, there’s no need to enroll. But for those who want to enroll and prefer to have only one account instead of two, you may do so,” Toll Regulatory Board Executive Director Jose Arturo M. Tugade said in Filipino at the launch.

ECONOMIC PRODUCTIVITY

Nigel Paul C. Villarete, a senior adviser on public-private partnerships at the technical advisory group Libra Konsult, Inc., said the unified RFID system would make travel faster and more seamless, noting that toll collection has long been a bottleneck, reducing expressway efficiency.

He added that RFID technology eliminates the need for vehicles to slow down or stop at toll gates, saving time and boosting both personal and national economic productivity.

“People don’t realize that slowing down for toll collection or actually stopping actually eats a big chunk of otherwise continuous travel time, which translates to a reduction of both personal and national economic benefits,” he said via Viber.

During the launch, Mr. Marcos oversaw the online registration process by visiting RFID service providers Autosweep and EasyTrip to demonstrate how motorists can opt into the unified system.

He also witnessed the simultaneous removal of redundant RFID stickers from vehicles that previously carried multiple tags, ensuring that each vehicle now operates with only one RFID for use across all tollways.

After choosing their RFID online, motorists are then directed to visit an authorized customer service center to remove the unselected RFID sticker to ensure system compatibility.

Once their preferred account is activated, motorists can load funds into it to enjoy seamless travel across all tollways in Luzon.

The unified RFID system will be accepted across all major toll expressways in Luzon, including the Skyway, South Luzon Expressway, STAR Tollway, Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway, Ninoy Aquino International Airport Expressway, Muntinlupa-Cavite Expressway, North Luzon Expressway (NLEX), NLEX Connector, Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway, Cavite-Laguna Expressway, Manila-Cavite Toll Expressway and C5 Southlink.

The Toll Collection Interoperability Project, initiated in 2017, is a joint effort of the DoTr, Toll Regulatory Board, Department of Public Works and Highways and Land Transportation Office, in partnership with the SMC and Metro Pacific groups.

It aims to create a more efficient, convenient and connected tollway system that enhances mobility and reduces travel time for Filipino motorists across Luzon.

