IKEA is partnering with Ayala Malls to open its first Plan and Order Shop with the aim of bringing its products closer to northern Metro Manila residents.

Spanning 500 square meters, the small-scale store will allow customers to purchase in-store items and will serve as a free collection point for online orders.

It will be located in Ayala Malls TriNoma in Quezon City.

“I am happy that we are now getting closer to many more Filipinos, especially in the north of Manila,” IKEA Philippines Country Retail Manager Ricardo Pinheiro said at an event on Tuesday.

“This partnership between IKEA and Ayala Malls allows us to create spaces that are accessible, convenient, and inspiring,” he added.

The store will also allow customers to plan out the designs of their home for free, with the help of 14 IKEA employees trained in interior design.

“The new Plan and Order Shop at TriNoma reflects our democratic design philosophy and offers a convenient alternative for those who live in the north of Metro Manila,” he said.

“TriNoma’s strategic location aligns with our sustainable philosophy in the most practical sense—it saved our customers gas, time, and effort while still giving access to IKEA’s well-designed, affordable home solutions,” he added.

The store, which is the second store of IKEA in the country, will go live on Oct. 23. – Justine Irish D. Tabile