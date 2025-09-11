COCA-COLA Europacific Aboitiz Philippines (CCEAP) is set to build a 42-hectare manufacturing plant in TARI Estate, a development expected to generate jobs in Tarlac and nearby provinces.

“This will be one of the largest Coca-Cola facilities in the Philippines and among the most significant global infrastructure investments of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The announcement follows the signing of a definitive agreement between CCEAP, the official bottling partner and distributor of Coca-Cola products in the country, and Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates.

CCEAP said the investment also represents the largest single-locator commitment for the estate and is expected to attract complementary industries and strengthen local supply chains.

“Coca-Cola’s decision to establish one of its largest manufacturing plants here underscores both the strategic importance of Tarlac and the strength of our vision,” said Rafael Fernandez de Mesa, head of Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates and president and chief executive officer of Aboitiz Land.

“As a foundational anchor, Coca-Cola will help attract complementary industries, deepen supply chains, and create thousands of jobs — fueling economic activity well beyond the estate and reinforcing the Philippines’ position as a leading investment destination,” he added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile