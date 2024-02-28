BUSINESSWORLD Publishing Corp. appointed Cathy Rose A. Garcia as editor-in-chief, effective March 1.

Ms. Garcia has been managing editor since January 2020, steering the newsroom through the challenges of the pandemic.

She started her journalism career at BusinessWorld in May 1998, where she covered Malacañang, the House of Representatives and the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In 2005, she worked as a reporter for The Korea Times in Seoul, South Korea. She was the first Filipino journalist to work for South Korea’s oldest English-language newspaper. During her six-year stint, she covered the growing popularity of K-pop and Korean entertainment, as well as art, fashion, food and the international business community in Seoul.

In 2011, she returned to the Philippines and joined ABS-CBN’s news website as deputy editor-in-chief for business and global Filipino. She rejoined BusinessWorld as associate editor and Corporate News editor in 2015.

Ms. Garcia graduated cum laude from the University of the Philippines – Diliman College of Mass Communications with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 1998.