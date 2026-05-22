The US Embassy in the Philippines encouraged more students to explore higher education opportunities in America, following a 50% increase in the Filipino student population in the country.

“The United States is really a leader in both quality and innovative education, and the doors are very much open for Filipino students,” Jessica Simon, counselor for public affairs of the US Embassy in the Philippines, told reporters on Friday at the sidelines of an event.

According to the Open Doors 2024 Report on International Educational Exchange, the number of Filipino students enrolled in US universities and colleges increased from 3,000 to 4,500 over the past decade.

Science, technology, education, and mathematics are among the popular programs pursued by Filipinos, driven by the global rise in demand for artificial intelligence (AI).

“We’re hoping the number just goes one direction, and that’s up,” Ms. Simon said.

“With the increasing awareness of the importance of artificial intelligence, and the jobs that are going to be created in artificial intelligence fields, that’s definitely an interest,” she added.

The US Embassy official also noted that global economic uncertainties and challenges do not directly affect learners’ interest in studying abroad.

“I don’t know that we’ve seen a direct effect on the demand for student visas,” she said. “I think any kind of uncertainty, economic uncertainty, global uncertainty, causes just general uncertainty.”

She also assured that there would be no tighter regulations on student visa applications for the Philippines, following the US government’s expansion of its travel ban to 39 countries in January. “There are no restrictions; we have student visa appointments open.”

“We very much welcome Filipino and international students in the United States, and that’s why we’re holding the EducationUSA Fair today,” she added.

The EducationUSA University Fair Spring 2026, happening in Quezon City and Davao City, connects Filipino students with 17 higher education institutions overseas.

“I think this is the 1st step in pursuing an education exchange experience,” Ms. Simon said. “Even if it’s not to depart next month, next year on an exchange, the students here today can really benefit from taking this 1st step and getting this initial information.”

Arizona State University, College of Central Florida, Lewis University, Manhattan University, Middle Tennessee State University, and the University of San Francisco are among the universities at the fair.

EducationUSA is the official source of information on US tertiary education. It offers free advising services to interested applicants through its offices at the US Embassy and Fulbright Philippines.— Almira Louise S. Martinez