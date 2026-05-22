The Philippines recorded 4,633 new confirmed cases of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) during the first quarter of 2026, with nearly all cases occurring among males, according to the Department of Health (DoH).

The newly logged cases translate to a ninefold increase from January to March compared with the same period last year, the DoH said in its latest surveillance report.

This means that about 51 new cases were diagnosed per day during the first quarter, which the report noted an 11% decline compare to the previous quarter.

The country’s total HIV cases stands at 168,079, from the first reported case in January 1984 to March 2026.

Of the total new cases, 4,381 were reported among males, comprising 95% of the cases, while 252 new cases were logged among females, accounting for 5%.

As for age demographics, nearly half of the new cases, or 2,118 (46%), were reported among individuals aged 25 to 34 years old.

This was followed by individuals aged 15 to 24 years old, with 1,443 new cases or 31% of the total.

Other age groups also recorded new cases: 845 (18%) among individuals aged 35 to 49 years old, 116 (3%) among those aged 50 years and older, and 23 (<1%) among individuals younger than 15 years old.

The DoH said this brought the country’s median age of new HIV cases to 28 years old.

Of the total recorded new cases, 24% or 1,104 were diagnosed with advanced HIV disease at the time of diagnosis.

In terms of geographic distribution, the National Capital Region logged the highest number of cases at 989 (21%), followed by Region IV-A with 808 (17%), and Region III with 551 (12%).

New cases were also reported in Region XII (277), Region XI (263), Region VII (228), Region VI (216), Region I (191), Region X (183), Region V (158), Region IX (137), the Negros Island Region (133), and Region II (108), as well as in Region IV-B and VIII (101), CARAGA (84), BARMM (42), and CAR (37).

The DoH said the mode of transmission for new HIV cases remains primarily through sexual contact, accounting for 4,214 cases (91%), including 3,095 among males who have sex with males and 567 among individuals who engaged in both male-to-male and male-to-female sexual contact.

While no definitive cure is currently available, the DoH earlier said that people living with HIV undergo antiretroviral therapy (ART), which “slows down and virtually halts the progression” of the disease. People living with HIV on ART may still live long and healthy lives.

For prevention, the DoH urged the public to practice safe sex and to use pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) for individuals at high risk of infection.— Edg Adrian A. Eva