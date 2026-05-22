By Cathy Rose A. Garcia, Editor-in-Chief

CHICAGO – Developments in artificial intelligence (AI) are accelerating at exponential rates, and companies are expected to adopt AI at a faster pace in the next few months, according to data activation company Boomi.

“I think we are going to start seeing enterprise-wide adoption of AI. I think we’ve reached a point where we understand the risks, we understand the value,” Dan McAllister, senior vice president of global alliances and channels at Boomi, told BusinessWorld on the sidelines of Boomi World here on May 13.

“We understand the cost model. And it’s matured enough where companies can actually start making real decisions based on RoI (return on investment), based on risk profile, based on tasks that they want to have accomplished,” he added.

Mr. McAllister said Boomi’s role is to help companies achieve all these things as it provides a strategic foundation for integration, application programming interfaces (API), data, automation, and agentic AI.

“I think technology has caught up to the outcomes that customers want to achieve. We’ve seen enough to now take some action. You’re going to see some people take some bets and put this out in the market. Of course, there will be those that left behind. There will be ones that go too fast. But we’re going to start seeing some real success,” he said.

As VP for global alliances and channels, Mr. McAllister’s role is to manage the company’s go-to-market partnerships and commercialized partnerships. This includes systems integrator relationships, product alliances, and OEM (original equipment manufacturer) partners that package Boomi within their own solutions.

Boomi currently has around 300 OEM partners, and around 400 active systems integration partners.

Mr. McAllister said Boomi is already a very successful company with hundreds of partners that were successful in their go-to-market strategy.

“I felt that we could leverage that as well as modify it a bit to really help the business grow… Our win rate is three times of what it is when we work alone. And so it’s when you think about what kind of an impact a partner can have, that’s pretty impressive,” he said.

In selecting partners, Mr. McAllister said Boomi is looking for companies that are “bringing value to their customers and are essentially winning on their own”.

“But we can provide value to them within their go-to-market strategy,” he added.

For systems integration partners, he said they are looking for those with technical or industry expertise.

“We look for partners who have that (expertise) because now they can apply our solution to the problem. It’s a bit like we give them the raw materials, they build the house,” he said.

Among the recent announcements at Boomi World, Mr. McAllister highlighted Boomi Companion and Boomi Connect as the most notable developments.

Boomi Companion aims to accelerate agentic engineering on the Boomi enterprise platform. Developers can now design, build, test, deploy, and diagnose integrations through natural language using their preferred AI tools.

Boomi Connect provides secure, governed connectivity between AI tools such as Claude, Copilot and Gemini, and enterprise applications through managed, Model Context Protocol (MCP)-enabled tools.

CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE

Meanwhile, Serco, a leading public services organization, has modernized its operations by leveraging Boomi AI agents and accelerating enterprise-wide integration initiatives.

Kiran Narayan, director for products and digital capabilities at Serco Australia, said the company was already using Boomi when they discovered that powerful AI capabilities were already available within the platform.

In an interview on the sidelines of Boomi World, Mr. Narayan said they were privy to the early access program for AgentStudio, and they started experimenting on the different agents.

“Boomi’s integration also has had a lot of improvements through the process. We have had significant recalibration of our processes… It created more efficiency,” he said.

With Boomi, Serco has significantly lowered integration complexity and time-to-delivery. Using Boomi Scribe, Serco said that documentation that once required 40-60 hours now takes only 6-12 hours. Individual documentation tasks dropped to 15 minutes from three hours previously.

Mr. Narayan said Boomi has a “very good support system” for customers like Serco.

“Boomi clearly differentiates itself with a very positive approach and culture in helping every customer, regardless of the size, regardless of where they are around the globe, with the best possible team equipped to support,” he said.

Mr. Narayan said he is very excited about the new innovations such as Boomi Orchestrate and Boomi Companion.

“I’m a technologist at heart. I’m seeing so many possibilities,” he said.