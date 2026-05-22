ROBINSONS Logistix and Industrials, Inc. (RLX) and Asian Infrastructure Holdings Corp. (AIHC) have broken ground on a build-to-suit logistics facility for FedEx Corp. in Pampanga.

“This partnership reflects Robinsons Land’s commitment to developing well-located, future-ready logistics facilities that support the growth requirements of world-class companies such as FedEx,” RLX General Manager Cora Ang Ley said in a statement on Thursday.

The facility will rise on an estimated 15-hectare site within Clark International Airport (CRK) and will have a gross floor area of around 78,000 square meters. Completion is targeted by the first quarter of 2028.

Groundbreaking for the project was held on May 19.

The facility will be developed by RL Clark Logistix, Inc. (RCLX), a joint venture (JV) between Robinsons Land Corp. (RLC) and AIHC.

RLC holds an 85% stake in the venture, while AIHC owns the remaining 15%.

The project is being undertaken in coordination with the Bases Conversion and Development Authority, Clark Development Corp., and Luzon International Premiere Airport Development Corp., the operator of CRK.

“Through RCLX, we are building in Clark with a long-term view of operational efficiency, network expansion, and the growing role of the Philippines in regional trade and logistics,” Ms. Ley said.

The upcoming facility is expected to strengthen Robinsons Land’s logistics and industrial footprint in a corridor supported by cargo movement, aviation activity, and regional distribution links.

RLC said the project supports its broader strategy of expanding investment properties and diversifying recurring income streams through RLX.

During its annual stockholders’ meeting, RLC reported consolidated revenues of P12.28 billion and first-quarter net income of P4.4 billion, driven by its property portfolio and improved contributions from its development businesses.

Its investment portfolio remained the company’s primary earnings driver, with revenues rising 8% year on year to P9.2 billion and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increasing 4% to P5.6 billion.

Meanwhile, revenues from its development portfolio climbed 22% to P3.1 billion, while EBITDA rose 7% to P1 billion due to improved project execution and revenue recognition.

Capital expenditures in the first quarter stood at P3.25 billion, slightly higher than P3.23 billion recorded a year earlier. — Juliana Chloe A. Gonzales