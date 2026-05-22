As elevated oil prices and supply disruptions continue to affect households and businesses, Ayala Corporation is mobilizing its group-wide capabilities to help cushion the impact on Filipino consumers. Through investments in sustainability and operational efficiency, the Group is enabling more stable, cost-efficient solutions across energy, mobility, logistics, finance, and connectivity.



Sustainability is central to this approach, not just as a long-term goal, but as a practical way to manage today’s challenges. By reducing dependence on fossil fuels and improving efficiency, Ayala companies are helping mitigate exposure to fuel price volatility while delivering tangible savings and reliability for customers.



“Sustainability continues to guide how we respond to the needs of our customers and communities, especially in times of uncertainty. By operating more efficiently and investing in cleaner, more resilient solutions, we are better able to support Filipino consumers as they navigate today’s challenges,” said Ayala Corporation Chief Social Infrastructure Officer Paolo F. Borromeo.



Investments in the energy transition are enabling more stable and affordable power for businesses and consumers. ACEN has expanded its renewable energy portfolio to 7 GW, while ACEN Renewable Energy Solutions supports institutions in shifting to cleaner power. Across Ayala, 119 facilities sourcing electricity from renewables help avoid approximately 329,000 tons of carbon emissions annually while generating over P191 million in electricity savings, helping support more sustainable cost structures for customers.



These gains are being realized across the Group, where sustainability-driven efficiencies are strengthening operations while also translating into real value for customers. BPI now uses 100% renewable energy for 70 of its branches, while Globe has transitioned over 3,000 cell sites and smaller facilities to cleaner energy sources. By managing energy costs and reducing exposure to fuel price volatility, these initiatives help support more reliable services and more stable cost structures for consumers.



Building on these gains, the Ayala Group is extending the benefits of its sustainability efforts beyond its own operations by enabling households to directly access cleaner and more cost-efficient solutions. BPI’s Green Solutions offerings provide financing for residential solar installations and electric vehicles through flexible loan terms, competitive rates, and partnerships with accredited providers that help lower upfront costs. Demand continues to grow, with BPI reporting strong uptake in green consumer loans and an electric vehicle financing portfolio of around P12 billion.





Electrified mobility is emerging as one of the most direct ways to help consumers manage high fuel costs. As ACMobility CEO Jaime Alfonso Zobel de Ayala emphasized, “At ACMobility, our strategy was underpinned by a strong conviction that the cost of mobility has historically been a pain point for many Filipinos. Our view is that with the efficiency and the durability of battery technology, new energy vehicles directly address this pain point, providing retail customers with more affordable mobility options, as well as providing the broader population with innovations in energy security.”



Demand is accelerating, with electrified vehicles accounting for 12% of new vehicle sales in 2025 and rising further in early 2026. Other things being equal, with today’s fuel prices, an EV charged at home can deliver up to 70% savings compared to a gasoline-powered car, a value proposition further enhanced by the fact that EVs in general have lower maintenance costs because of fewer moving parts and no oil changes required. Through ACMobility, Ayala is scaling this transition by expanding access to EVs and building a nationwide charging network across more than 200 locations, making cleaner and more cost-efficient transport increasingly practical for Filipino consumers.



This shift is increasingly visible on the ground. Through the “Drive Electric. Love Pinas.” campaign with the Department of Tourism, ACMobility is demonstrating that sustainable, electrified land travel across the Philippines is both possible and practical.



Ayala Land is also helping consumers manage high fuel costs through integrated, walkable communities that reduce reliance on long commutes. By bringing homes, workplaces, retail, and essential services closer together within its estates, the company helps residents save both time and transportation costs while improving everyday convenience. Many Ayala Land estates also feature transport hubs and point-to-point (P2P) routes that provide more practical and accessible mobility options for commuters.



Approximately 98% of Ayala Malls now operate on renewable energy and are supported by energy-efficient systems that help manage operating costs and improve operational efficiency. Together, these initiatives contribute to more resilient developments and more sustainable, cost-efficient ways of living.

In logistics, where fuel costs directly impact the price of goods, AC Logistics is deploying renewable energy across its operations, expanding its use in warehouses and cold chain facilities, electrifying delivery fleets, and redesigning its network to reduce fuel dependence. These initiatives help stabilize costs, improve reliability, and strengthen supply chains, enabling businesses to serve customers more efficiently while providing end consumers with more affordable, dependable, and sustainably delivered goods.





At the same time, Globe is helping households adapt to high fuel costs and shifting work and learning patterns by making high-speed connectivity more accessible. Globe’s GFiber Prepaid offers faster, more reliable internet at affordable rates, supporting productivity, learning, and connectivity for families.



Together, these efforts highlight how Ayala’s sustainability initiatives are translating into practical benefits for consumers.

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