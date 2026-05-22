ESPERANZA, Sultan Kudarat — Alaska Milk Corp. (AMC) reaffirmed its support for local livelihoods and Filipino food traditions as it joined the 7th Halo-Halo Festival held on April 24, 2026 in Esperanza, Sultan Kudarat, widely recognized as the “Halo-Halo Capital” of the province.

Drawing thousands of residents and visitors, the multi-day festival showcased the municipality’s rich culture and longstanding halo-halo tradition through street parades, cultural performances, musical competitions, and the preparation of a giant halo-halo shared among the community.

For AMC, the celebration represents more than a festive gathering. It reflects decades of livelihood and entrepreneurship built around halo-halo vendors in Esperanza, many of whom have relied on Alaska products for generations.

Close to 30 halo-halo stalls in Esperanza, several of which have been operating since the 1970s, continue to use Alaska Evaporated Milk as one of their key ingredients. AMC has been supporting the festival for the past four years through the efforts of its Mindanao Sales Team.

One of the longtime vendors, Chona Ramoran Mediadero, shared how halo-halo helped uplift her family’s life.

“Because of this livelihood, I was able to send my two children to college and they have already graduated,” she said. “For the past 32 years, I’ve only been using Alaska Evaporated Milk, which makes my halo-halo very delicious.”

The highlight of this year’s celebration was the preparation of a giant halo-halo served in a massive container and shared by hundreds of festivalgoers amid the intense summer heat. Prepared collectively by the local government and community members, the activity symbolized unity, cooperation, and shared prosperity among Esperanza residents.

The festival also underscored the cultural significance of halo-halo, which literally means “mix-mix,” reflecting the blending of traditions and communities in Sultan Kudarat.

Historical accounts from local cultural advocates trace Esperanza’s halo-halo industry back to the early 1970s, when vendors established stalls that eventually became one of the municipality’s most recognized economic and cultural symbols. Over the decades, halo-halo evolved from a simple local delicacy into a source of livelihood supporting generations of families.

Mayor Charles Federic “Junjun” Ploteña emphasized the importance of preserving the festival and passing its meaning to younger generations.

“Ipamana natin sa mga kabataan ang tunay na diwa ng Halo-Halo Festival. Ang Esperanza po ay mananatiling mag-uumpisa sa halo-halo. Ang kasaganahan, kapayapaan, at patuloy na pag-progreso ng ating bayan ay mag-uumpisa at matatapos sa halo-halo,” he said.

Joshue Glenn Catubag, Distributor Manager of Alaska Milk Corp., said the company’s continued support for the festival is aligned with AMC’s broader purpose of supporting Filipino communities while helping provide affordable and accessible nutrition.

“Supporting Esperanza’s Halo-Halo Festival is aligned with our purpose of providing affordable and accessible nutrition to Filipino families in every glass and on every plate,” Catubag said. “AMC’s products not only make halo-halo delicious and creamy, but they also help make it nutritious.”

Beyond the festivities, the annual celebration continues to boost tourism, strengthen community pride, and sustain local businesses in Esperanza — demonstrating how a beloved Filipino dessert can continue creating opportunities and bringing communities together across generations.