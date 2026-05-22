What transpired in the Philippine Senate over the past week may eventually be remembered not simply as another episode of political drama, but as a defining moment in the deterioration of one of the country’s most important democratic institutions. In attempting to protect itself and its political allies, the Senate may have triggered two forms of risk simultaneously: first, an idiosyncratic risk unique to the institution itself; and second, a broader systemic or economywide risk whose consequences extend far beyond the halls of Congress.

The first risk is institutional and reputational.

The sequence of events has now entered public consciousness. A senator facing an International Criminal Court-related warrant was effectively sheltered within Senate premises under “protective custody,” allowed to participate in a dramatic leadership change, and later escorted out of the building despite active efforts by authorities to serve him the warrant. The Senate initially projected the narrative that it was under external threat. Subsequent reports, however, showed otherwise. The alleged “attack” appeared exaggerated, if not entirely imagined. Philippine National Police (PNP) and Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) official reports indicated that the gunfire came from Senate security personnel themselves and involved only a lone National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) agent who had remained behind upon the request of Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) authorities to help secure their premises.

The Supreme Court’s subsequent denial of the senator’s petition for a Temporary Restraining Order further weakened the legal and moral basis for the Senate’s actions. The implication became difficult to avoid: the institution appeared less interested in defending constitutional independence than in shielding one of its own.

SELF-INFLICTED DAMAGE

This is where the Senate inflicted damage upon itself.

For decades, the Senate cultivated the image of being the country’s stabilizing institution, the chamber where statesmanship prevailed over political impulse, where independent judgment tempered executive excess, and where constitutional principles carried greater weight than partisan loyalty. That image has now been severely compromised.

The problem did not begin this week or last week. The Senate had already suffered reputational damage last year when it refused to immediately proceed with the impeachment process against the Vice-President and instead remanded the matter back to the House of Representatives on procedural grounds. To many, that decision suggested a reluctance to confront politically difficult issues directly despite the Constitution’s use of the word “forthwith.”

To its credit, the Senate this year finally organized itself into an impeachment court. But the institutional damage had already accumulated. The events of the past week only reinforced public suspicion that accountability in the country has become selective and negotiable.

That is the essence of the Senate’s idiosyncratic risk.

It is a risk unique to the institution itself: the erosion of its credibility, legitimacy, and moral authority. The Senate now faces a growing perception that it no longer functions as an independent constitutional body guided principally by law and national interest, but increasingly as a political sanctuary shaped by alliances, personalities, and survival instincts.

The decline is not merely procedural; it is cultural and institutional.

The Senate today is increasingly perceived as dominated by celebrity politics, media performance, and political theatrics rather than serious legislation and statesmanship. Public debate has become noisier but less substantive. Committee assignments often appear driven more by political convenience than expertise. Institutional independence, once the Senate’s defining characteristic, now appears inconsistent and selective depending on the issue involved.

This deterioration matters because institutions derive their authority not only from constitutional design but from public trust. Once that trust weakens, institutional legitimacy begins to erode.

SYSTEMIC RISK, MORE SERIOUS

But the second risk is even more serious.

The Senate’s credibility crisis is no longer confined to itself. It now threatens to generate systemic or economywide consequences, particularly at a time when the Philippine economy is already showing increasing signs of stagflation.

This concern is not speculative. No less than President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. himself has publicly expressed concern over the possible emergence of stagflationary conditions in the country. That concern is not without basis.

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY LOSING STEAM

The Philippine economy has clearly been losing momentum. Annual GDP growth slowed from 5.7% in 2024 to 4.4% in 2025. Quarterly growth data have shown a continuing downtrend, culminating in a disappointing 2.8% in real GDP growth in the first quarter of 2026.

The weakness is broad-based.

Agriculture remains under pressure, with palay production continuing to decline amid structural inefficiencies, climate disruptions, and supply constraints. Industry has weakened significantly, from 5.6% growth in 2024 to only 1.7% in 2025, before contracting by 0.1% in the first quarter of 2026. Manufacturing barely expanded during the same period, while construction sharply decelerated to 2.8% from 7.1% the previous year. Even the services sector, traditionally the economy’s growth anchor, has shown visible moderation.

ELEVATED INFLATION

At the same time, inflationary pressures remain elevated.

Consumer prices continue to erode household purchasing power, particularly among lower-income Filipinos already burdened by food and transport costs. More concerning are the inflation forecasts themselves. Following the elevated April inflation print of 7.2%, well above the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ target range, inflation is now projected to average 6.3% in 2026 and 4.3% in 2027, both significantly above target.

The upside risks are equally troubling: geopolitical tensions involving Iran, Israel, and the United States; uncertainties surrounding the Strait of Hormuz; the threat of El Niño to domestic food supply; second-round effects on transport fares and wages; and the sustained weakening of the peso.

This is the dangerous combination that is characteristic of stagflation: slowing growth accompanied by persistently high inflation.

ACCELERATING ECONOMIC VULNERABILITIES

The Senate’s recent actions did not create these economic vulnerabilities. But they may have accelerated them by injecting another thick layer of uncertainty into an already fragile environment.

Political institutions are not isolated from economic outcomes. Weak institutions create uncertainty; uncertainty weakens confidence; and weakened confidence discourages investment and economic activity.

The timing therefore could not be worse.

The country’s fiscal space is already narrowing rapidly. National Government debt has exceeded 65% of GDP, while weak revenue generation continues to constrain the government’s capacity to sustain aggressive infrastructure and development spending. The ongoing controversies surrounding flood control projects and public spending have also created a chilling effect within the bureaucracy, slowing implementation, and weakening capital formation.

Meanwhile, the Philippine economy remains heavily dependent on overseas remittances and business process outsourcing or BPO revenues, both of which are vulnerable to global instability. The recent Middle East conflict therefore presents not merely a geopolitical concern but a direct economic threat to remittance flows, labor markets, and energy prices.

The country’s energy vulnerability remains especially alarming. The Philippines remains heavily dependent on imported fossil fuel, exposing the economy to external price shocks and supply disruptions. Red alerts in the Luzon and Visayas power grids have already underscored the fragility of domestic energy supply and transmission systems.

CONFUSION AND FRAGILITY

Under such conditions, what the country requires most are stable, disciplined, and credible institutions capable of reassuring markets and encouraging long-term investment.

Instead, the Senate projected confusion, volatility, and institutional fragility.

The implications are not theoretical. Financial markets respond quickly to political instability. Investor confidence weakens. Currency pressures intensify. Risk premiums rise. Businesses postpone expansion decisions. Foreign investors become more cautious toward economies where institutions themselves appear unstable or politicized.

Indeed, even international media coverage reflected those concerns. Foreign reporting described the Philippines as entering another period of political turmoil and institutional instability. What should have demonstrated democratic maturity instead projected political spectacle and constitutional uncertainty.

FROM IDIOSYNCRATIC TO SYSTEMIC RISK

This is how idiosyncratic risk transforms into systemic risk.

The Senate may initially have believed that the controversy involved only an internal political maneuver, a leadership dispute, the protection of an ally, or an institutional turf issue. But institutions do not operate in isolation. Their actions shape perceptions regarding governance quality, rule of law, accountability, and policy stability across the entire political system.

And in an economy already facing slowing growth and elevated inflation, the additional burden of institutional instability may hasten the emergence of stagflationary conditions.

The tragedy is that the Senate once represented the opposite. It was historically regarded as the country’s last major institutional guardrail, a chamber capable of moderating political excesses, defending constitutional boundaries, and producing leaders with intellectual depth and independence.

Today, that reputation is badly diminished.

Ultimately, the gravest damage inflicted last week was not on any political faction or branch of government. It was on the credibility and legitimacy of the Philippine Senate itself. And in weakening one of the country’s most important democratic institutions, the Senate may also have deepened the economywide risks confronting the Philippines at a particularly vulnerable moment in its history.

To be sure, what the Philippine Senate is doing is hardly revolutionary. Yet like Saturn of old, it risks consuming the very forces it once nurtured.

Diwa C. Guinigundo is the former deputy governor for the Monetary and Economics Sector, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP). He served the BSP for 41 years. In 2001-2003, he was alternate executive director at the International Monetary Fund in Washington, DC. He is the senior pastor of the Fullness of Christ International Ministries in Mandaluyong.