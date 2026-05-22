THE Manufacturers Life Insurance Co. (Phils.), Inc. (Manulife Philippines) has appointed Manish Sangal as its new deputy chief executive officer (CEO).

“Manish is a proven insurance leader who combines strategic clarity with disciplined execution,” Manulife Philippines President and CEO Rahul Hora said in a statement on Thursday.

“His track record in agency development and digital transformation, along with his strong culture-building leadership, will help us accelerate our growth ambitions, strengthen our competitiveness, and create even more value for our customers and distribution partners in the Philippines.”

Mr. Sangal will report directly to Mr. Hora and will work on the insurer’s priority transformation and business initiatives. These include advancing technology and artificial intelligence (AI) innovation and expanding its corporate solutions, among others.

“I’m honored to take on this role and to partner with our talented teams across Manulife Philippines,” Mr. Sangal said. “Backed by 119 years of rich understanding of the Filipino customer, we have an exciting opportunity to scale our agency strength, enhance customer engagement through data, digital, and AI, and bring innovative and market-leading health and life protection solutions — making decisions easier and lives better for more families in the Philippines.”

Prior to his appointment to the post, he was chief agency officer at Manulife Vietnam for over three years.

Latest Insurance Commission data showed Manulife Philippines’ premium income stood at P14.39 billion in 2025, while net income was at P1.97 billion. — A.M.C. Sy