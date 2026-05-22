JOLLIBEE FOODS CORP. (JFC) has opened a new store in Midtown Manhattan, New York City, expanding its North American network to 109 locations.

In a statement on Thursday, the company said the new branch on East 42nd Street is its third location in Manhattan, adding to its existing presence in the city, including its Times Square store.

The branch began operations on March 31 and offers dine-in, takeout, delivery, online ordering, and catering services. It operates daily from 9 a.m. to midnight.

JFC said the opening drew strong customer turnout, with patrons lining up hours before opening. The company estimated that around 95% of customers were from the mainstream market, while 5% were Filipino or Filipino American.

“The response to our East 42nd Street opening is very encouraging — not just the strong turnout on day one, but the steady demand we continue to see,” Jollibee North America President Beth Dela Cruz said.

“Manhattan brings together a highly diverse customer base, and we are grateful for the opportunity to introduce Jollibee to new customers while making it more accessible to longtime fans in New York,” she added.

JFC said the Manhattan opening forms part of its broader strategy to expand in densely populated urban centers across North America, focusing on high-footfall locations that support customer trial and repeat visits.

Following the opening of the East 42nd Street branch, Jollibee’s North American network now includes 81 stores in the United States and 28 in Canada.

“The opening of Jollibee Manhattan East 42nd Street demonstrates that our brand can connect with a broad customer base in one of the most competitive restaurant markets in the world,” Jollibee Group Global President and Chief Executive Officer Ernesto Tanmantiong said.

“Supported by products that customers come back for and a disciplined approach to expansion, we remain focused on growing Jollibee in a way that is sustainable, repeatable, and built for long-term success,” he added.

Shares in JFC rose 1.35% to close at P135 apiece on Thursday. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno