THE Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued an advisory against Infin8 Success Global and Infin8success-Global Health and Beauty Products Trading, which it said have been soliciting investments without the required registration or license.

In an Aug. 28 advisory, the regulator said Infin8 Success Global has been inviting people to invest money through what appears to be a binary-style marketing system or recruitment-based model, with promises of high returns.

“Per SEC records, INFIN8 SUCCESS GLOBAL/INFIN8SUCCESS-GLOBAL Health and Beauty Products Trading is not registered as a corporation and has no secondary license or authority to solicit investments from the public,” the commission said.

The SEC said Infin8 Success Global operates a physical office, a website, and other digital platforms.

Upon checking, the company’s website displayed limited information and did not specify the nature of its business.

“We bring several years of experience in different fields of excellence — in both worlds of multi-level marketing and distribution. We offer our expertise in developing excellent and effective products,” Infin8 Success Global said on its “About Us” page.

“We take care of each distributor, identify their needs and help them succeed. Our excellent programs and training directions will help them achieve their goals and help others do the same.”

The regulator said that company registration alone does not grant authority to solicit investments from the public.

Republic Act No. 8799, or the Securities Regulation Code, requires entities engaged in the business of buying or selling securities — including investment contracts — to first secure a secondary license from the SEC.

In its advisory, the SEC reminded the public to exercise caution when dealing with entities that offer or promise earnings that appear “too good to be true.”

It also advised the public not to invest, or to immediately discontinue investing, in such schemes, as unauthorized solicitation may result in administrative, civil, and criminal charges.

Infin8 Success Global has yet to respond to BusinessWorld’s request for comment sent through its publicly available contact information. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno