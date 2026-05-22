GOLDEN ARCHES Development Corp. (GADC), the master franchise holder of McDonald’s in the Philippines, has tapped the retail electricity supply arm of Shell Pilipinas Corp. to help shift some of its stores to renewable energy.

In a statement on Thursday, McDonald’s Philippines said it signed a power supply agreement with Shell Energy Philippines, Inc. to initially supply renewable energy to six McDonald’s stores with the highest electricity demand within the franchise area of Manila Electric Co. (Meralco).

The transition is supported by the government’s Green Energy Option Program (GEOP), which allows eligible consumers to source electricity directly from renewable energy providers.

“By enabling renewable energy across the initial pilot stores under the GEOP, we are helping McDonald’s Philippines take a meaningful step toward greener operations,” Shell Energy Philippines Chief Commercial Officer Sarah Rose Lim said.

Shell Energy Philippines, a wholly owned retail electricity supplier of Shell, serves more than 100 commercial and industrial customers across sectors such as real estate, manufacturing, education, and retail.

McDonald’s Philippines said the partnership is expected to provide operational benefits, including access to renewable energy certificates and more predictable electricity pricing, helping improve cost efficiency across its store network.

“We look forward to working with Shell Energy Philippines not just as a supplier, but as a committed partner in protecting our planet and building a more sustainable future for generations to come,” McDonald’s Philippines Vice-President for Supply Chain Management Andre Villareal said.

McDonald’s Philippines currently operates more than 850 stores nationwide and is targeting to expand its network to 1,000 stores within the next two years. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera