METRO DUMAGUETE WATER (MDW), a joint venture between Dumaguete City Water District and Metro Pacific Water, said it received a Silver Stevie® Award for Sustainability at the 12th Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards held in Seoul, South Korea, on May 13.

The recognition, under the Saving Energy subcategory, was awarded for MDW’s energy-saving innovation that increases water production efficiency by installing devices to adjust motor speeds in real time based on actual water demand.

This initiative enhances power usage and operational efficiency.

“This award reflects our dual commitment: to deliver safe and reliable water to Dumagueteños while advancing sustainability initiatives that protect our resources for future generations,” said MDW Chief Operating Officer Robert R. Cabiles.

Metro Pacific Water is a subsidiary of Metro Pacific Investments Corp., one of three key Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., alongside Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., holds a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera