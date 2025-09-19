By Edg Adrian A. Eva, Reporter

Tropical Storm Nando is expected to intensify into a typhoon or even a super typhoon as it moves toward Northern Luzon, where tropical cyclone wind signals (TCWS) of up to Signal No. 5 may be hoisted, according to the state weather bureau on Friday.

“As it gets closer and closer to our country… it is expected to further intensify and by tomorrow it may become a typhoon, and by Monday, a super typhoon,” Nathaniel T. Servando, administrator of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), said during a press conference.

Nando, with sustained winds of 85 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts of up to 105 kph, was located 915 kilometers east of Central Luzon, moving westward at 20 kph, according to PAGASA’s 2:00 p.m. bulletin.

During the forecast period, PAGASA weather specialist Benison Jay N. Estareja said Tropical Storm Nando is not yet directly affecting any part of the country.

However, if it continues along the projected track, it may affect extreme Northern Luzon and could either pass close to or make landfall over the Babuyan Islands between Monday afternoon and early Tuesday morning.

PAGASA said that starting Saturday, TCWS may already be raised in several areas and could be heightened as Nando approaches.

Nando is also expected to enhance the prevailing Southwest Monsoon, bringing heavy rains to areas not directly affected by the cyclone in the next few days.

Mr. Servando urged residents in areas that may be affected by the storm to take immediate action.

“Act immediately, secure your homes, and follow possible measures that may be implemented by your local leaders to minimize the impact of Nando,” he said.

Meanwhile, the earlier typhoon Mirasol, now with the international name Mitag, exited the PAR on Thursday and continues to move farther away.

According to an 8:00 am situational report released Friday by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), more than 64,000 individuals, or about 17,500 families, have been affected by the combined effects of Mirasol, Nando, and the Southwest Monsoon, particularly in Regions II, CAR, III, V, and VI.