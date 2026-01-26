By Edg Adrian A. Eva, Reporter

TAN-LED Megaworld Corp. is ramping up preparations for the P1.5-billion Mactan Expo, its first convention center, as the company positions the facility to host key events for the upcoming Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and expand into the meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) sector.

Located within the 30-hectare Mactan Newtown township in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, the more than 9,000-square-meter facility is set to host the ASEAN Travel Exchange (TRAVEX) from Jan. 28 to 30 and will serve as one of the venues for the ASEAN Leaders’ Summit in Cebu from May 8 to 9.

“We are already in the quality control phase. We will make sure that we are ready to impress our guests and participants,” Harold Brian C. Geronimo, Megaworld Corp. first vice-president, told reporters during the expo’s first media preview last Thursday.

“We are also closely coordinating with the ASEAN organizing committee to ensure we provide a world-class experience for the leaders,” he added.

Megaworld officially announced its entry into the MICE sector last week through the launch of the Mactan Expo.

According to Mr. Geronimo, the construction of the Mactan Expo was prompted by the Philippines’ hosting of the ASEAN Summit and is intended to complement the Mactan Newtown township.

“In every township we build, we see an opportunity to contribute to local tourism,” he said. “The new Mactan Expo is Megaworld’s gift to the Philippines.”

Meanwhile, Louella Caridad, head of conventions and events and the recently appointed lead for the Mactan Expo, said the MICE sector remains vibrant, with a positive outlook for 2026, as demand continues to grow from both local and international markets.

For the Mactan Expo, Mr. Geronimo said Ms. Caridad’s team is working to secure bookings beyond the ASEAN Summit, extending as far as 2030.

“The outlook is always positive. For Mactan, we will manage it with discipline and rigor,” Ms. Caridad said.

One of the major events scheduled at the convention center is the Ironman race on Aug. 9, set to take place in Lapu-Lapu City and to be presented by Megaworld.

Although new to the convention center business, Megaworld said it aims to differentiate its facilities by incorporating local culture and history into their design.

“It’s the character that we put into these developments. Even in the convention center business, we’re not just building a ‘shoebox’ facility,” Mr. Geronimo said.

Designed by JSLA Architects with interiors led by Leandro V. Locsin Partners, the Mactan Expo features three high-ceiling convention halls that can be combined into a 2,500-square-meter space accommodating up to 2,500 guests.

The facility also includes meeting rooms, a showroom, a prayer room, and a private suite for the President of the Philippines.

At the main entrance, a large mural titled Echoes of Mactan welcomes delegates. The abstract expressionist work, depicting the island’s history and development, was created by Mamerto “Jojo” Gubalane, head artist of the Cebuano Arts Club.

Ms. Caridad said the expo was designed to showcase Cebu’s cultural heritage to international visitors.

“It is about time that we focus on Cebu. Because this also shares the vision of Megaworld to actively participate in nation building. And having a convention center is one way of fostering trade as well as supporting tourism,” she said.

The convention center is within walking distance of Mactan Newtown’s curated beach, which is accessible to township guests, residents, and employees.

AI-POWERED HOMES

On Monday, Megaworld said it would introduce artificial intelligence (AI)-powered homes this year.

The initial rollout will cover selected Megaworld developments, beginning with Park McKinley West in Taguig City, under a partnership with global technology firm Samsung.

Through the collaboration, Samsung will integrate a full AI-powered ecosystem into these homes, the company said in a statement.

“This initiative marks a significant milestone in the Philippine real estate industry as it combines Megaworld’s pioneering expertise in real estate innovation with Samsung’s global leadership in AI-powered living,” it said.

“Megaworld’s AI-powered homes go beyond basic automation by leveraging the Samsung SmartThings ecosystem — an advanced digital hub that serves as the backbone of this technology integration,” it added.

According to the company, the system allows residents to manage and customize their homes through a single mobile application, enabling automated “intelligent” routines based on factors such as time, weather conditions, device status, and user behavior.

“These AI-powered homes are precision-engineered living spaces that integrate functions like intelligent climate control, adaptive lighting, and voice-activated command centers — all seamlessly integrated to respond intuitively to occupants,” the company said.

“The entire ecosystem functions to anticipate needs, adapt dynamically, and optimize performance, as in the case of energy optimization and management, to make the experience more personalized, efficient, and convenient for dwellers,” it added. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz