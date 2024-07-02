THE BUREAU of Customs (BoC) said it seized 1.4 tons of crystal meth worth P9.68 billion at a Batangas port on April 15.

In a statement, the agency said the drugs were found in a private yacht at a police checkpoint in the municipality of Alitagtag. It found three undocumented boats belonging to one owner.

“We have launched a series of comprehensive initiatives aimed at dismantling drug smuggling, among others, by eradicating Customs fraud,” Customs Commissioner Bienvenido Y. Rubio said in the statement.

The private yachts were docked in Nasugbu, Batangas and would be turned over to the Port of Manila Auction and Cargo Disposal Division, the bureau said. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz