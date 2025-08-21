JABRA, a Danish audio and video technology brand, has launched its newest video bar system (VBS) in the Philippines, looking to capitalize on the transformation of workplaces and organizations’ need for modern collaborative tools.

Jabra on Tuesday launched the PanaCast 40 VBS, an Android-powered video bar that the brand said mainly caters to small meeting rooms.

“The Filipino workplace is undergoing a transformation, with many organizations reimagining how their spaces can drive productivity and collaboration,” Jabra Philippines Country Manager Larsen G. Sandoval said during the media preview.

“Most companies have previously prioritized large and medium office spaces, but with the return-to-office trend, there has to be more meeting rooms set on smaller scale. Equipping them with the right tools is what we’re going to do in Jabra,” Mr. Sandoval said.

Xuanling Lu, director for global project marketing at Jabra, said increased globalization among companies has highlighted the need for better collaborative tools for teams working from different geographic locations.

“Despite the size of the meeting rooms, the average number of participants at any given time is less than two people,” she said.

“There is a huge opportunity for organizations to understand how their employees are using the real estate space they have, and how they can optimize their space for more people in an office environment.”

The starting price for the Jabra PanaCast 40 VBS with a Jabra Control IP is at P165,000, while the Jabra PanaCast 40 VBS bar only costs P110,000.

The PanaCast 40 VBS is suitable for small rooms that are typically 4.5 meters (m) to 4.5m in size, accommodating four to eight people.

The device has a horizontal field-of-view (FoV) of 180 degrees and a 50-degree vertical FoV, captured by its two eight-megapixel cameras with up to 4x digital zoom.

Its video capabilities are complemented by GN Group’s sound processing abilities. Sounds will come from a single speaker and six microphones with adaptive beamforming and intelligent audio algorithms to ensure accurate voice pick-up.

The device also ensures easy connection to videoconferencing platforms like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and build-your-own-device deployment options.

Jabra is a brand under GN Group, which provides hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions across 100 countries. Its other brands include ReSound, SteelSeries, Beltone, Interton, BlueParrott, Danavox, and FalCom. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz