A low-pressure area (LPA) is expected to bring rains over large parts of the country on Friday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

The LPA being monitored within the Philippine Area of Responsibility was located 875 kilometers east of southern Mindanao, PAGASA said in a tropical cyclone formation outlook released at 10am.

“It has a low chance of developing into a tropical cyclone,” PAGASA weather specialist Loriedin De La Cruz-Galicia said in a 5am media briefing in Filipino, attributing this to the LPA’s weak circulation.

“However, its trough or extension is expected to bring rains over large parts of the country today and in the succeeding days.”

She added that the LPA may persist within at least the next 48 hours.

PAGASA cautioned against possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to occasional heavy rains, attributed to the LPA.

Meanwhile, the easterlies are also expected to prevail over large parts of Luzon and Visayas, bringing hot and humid weather conditions within the next 24 hours.

Dangerous-level heat index is expected in 56 out of the 78 monitoring stations of PAGASA on Friday, based on the agency’s heat index monitoring.

The highest “feels-like” temperature expected is 45 degrees Celsius, which may be experienced in seven areas.

PAGASA still reminded the public to avoid going outdoors and to use sun protection to prevent heat-related illnesses.— Edg Adrian A. Eva