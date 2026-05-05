PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. invited Paraguayan President Santiago Peña Palacios for an official visit on May 11, the Palace said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said the two leaders will hold meetings to “discuss avenues for enhanced cooperation and mutual development,” specifically in trade, investment and agriculture.

This is the first presidential visit between Manila and Asunción.

“The visit of the Paraguayan leader marks a significant milestone in the strengthening of Philippines-Paraguay relations, as it will be the first presidential visit between the two countries, building on decades of constructive engagement and high-level exchanges over more than 60 years of diplomatic ties,” the PCO said.

The nations established formal diplomatic ties on Dec. 12, 1962. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana