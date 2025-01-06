THE Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) extended its run until Jan. 14 in select cinemas, citing strong public demand, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said on Monday.

“Due to public clamor, we have decided to extend the theatrical run of the MMFF movies to further showcase the locally produced films that are truly impressive and artistically excellent,” MMDA Chairman and MMFF overall chairman Romando S. Artes said in a statement.

MMFF complimentary passes will also be honored until Jan. 14, MMDA added.

The annual event, originally set to end on Jan. 7, celebrates its 50th edition this year.

Proceeds would benefit beneficiaries such as the Movie Workers Welfare Foundation (Mowelfund), the Film Academy of the Philippines, the Motion Picture Anti-Film Piracy Council, the Optical Media Board, and the Film Development Council of the Philippines. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana