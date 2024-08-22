THE DEPARTMENT of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Thursday said the 23 Filipino seamen aboard the MV Sounion are “safe and sound” after a Houthi attack in the Red Sea on Aug. 21.

At a virtual briefing on Thursday, DMW Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac said the 25-crew ship was still awaiting rescue from a naval group he did not name.

The 23 Filipinos will be repatriated after their rescue on Thursday. The other two crew members are Russians, including its captain.

The Greek-owned ship was bombed thrice, causing damage to its engine while it was en route to the Suez Canal in Africa. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana