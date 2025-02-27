THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) is considering amendments to its survey regulations, particularly on the mandatory registration of survey firms, amid concerns that certain organizations may be misleading voters ahead of the 2025 elections.

While the poll body acknowledged that requiring registration may be seen as a form of “prior restraint” on freedom of expression, it is exploring the possibility of a voluntary registration system for survey organizations, Chairman George Erwin M. Garcia told reporters on Thursday.

“The mandatory registration, when studied in depth, might be considered a form of prior restraint on freedom of expression and freedom of speech,” he said in Filipino. “That’s why we are currently reviewing it and will consult survey organizations to determine whether it should remain mandatory or voluntary.”

Comelec reassured survey firms that they would not be required to disclose the identities of individual respondents, as this could compromise voter confidentiality.

Instead, the commission is focused on understanding the methodology behind surveys, such as the selection of respondents and sampling techniques.

“To create a level playing field for all candidates, as not all candidates have the funds to pay survey organizations or commission surveys,” the poll chief added. “Some may benefit from it, while others may have no access at all. As a result, the playing field becomes uneven.”

The poll body has issued stricter regulations for public opinion firms conducting election-related surveys ahead of the 2025 midterm elections last Feb. 19.

It said that only pre-registered firms are authorized to conduct and publicly disseminate election surveys.

Non-compliance may lead to fines, suspension of accreditation, or legal action for deliberate misrepresentation of survey data. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana