By Kaela Patricia B. Gabriel

VICE-PRESIDENT (VP) Sara Duterte-Carpio tied with Senator Rafael “Raffy” T. Tulfo in a match-up presidential poll, while former Vice-President Maria Leonor “Leni” G. Robredo catches up in a separate pairing, Pulse Asia reported.

In a survey commissioned by Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel F. Zubiri, Ms. Duterte and Mr. Tulfo each garnered 46% when respondents were asked which of the two they would vote for as President.

Ms. Duterte was also preferred by 51% of Filipinos in a matchup against Ms. Robredo, who trailed closely with 43% support. The Vice-President further emerged as the stronger contender at 55% when paired with Senator Paolo Benigno A. Aquino IV, who obtained 32%.

She maintained her lead at 43% in a broader poll that included Ms. Robredo (27%), Mr. Tulfo (19%), Mr. Aquino (5%), Senator Ana Theresia N. Hontiveros-Baraquel (2%), and Interior Secretary Juan Victor C. Remulla (1%).

Mr. Zubiri said he commissioned Pulse Asia quarterly to gauge public sentiment and better understand Filipinos’ preferences regarding the country’s leaders.

“I believe that regularly reading the sentiments of the people helps us. When we know the pulse of the citizens, we understand the type of leadership that they want,” he told reporters in a Viber message in Filipino. “This will be a continuing effort to read the political landscape carefully, responsibly and consistently.”

The commissioned survey was held from Feb. 27 to March 2, with another survey coming out in June.

Ms. Duterte, who is at the center of an impeachment bid at the House of Representatives, said she remains unfazed, expressing hope the 2028 polls will be conducted in an honest, orderly and peaceful manner.

“I don’t see that my disposition will change because of a few problems here and there,” she said, noting public sentiments should be left alone.

Ms. Duterte is accused of misusing public funds, graft, betrayal of public trust and assassination threats against President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., First Lady Marie Louise A. Marcos and former Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez. She has denied all charges.

“We can only pray that there will be a presidential election in 2028 and it will be honest, orderly and peaceful,” she said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Tulfo, who also ranked among the top preferred presidential candidates, said that leading the survey will not change his decision to opt out of the 2028 presidential polls, but declared that he will seek reelection to the Senate.

“I’m very happy as senator. Why would I run for a higher office? I don’t want to commit the same mistakes that others committed,” he said, alluding to officials who immediately ran for higher positions after one term.

He added that he will also decline any offer to run for Vice-President, even if asked to be a running mate, but vowed to endorse candidates whose advocacies align with his own.

Ms. Hontiveros, who ranked last in the survey, said she respects the survey and views it as a guide on how to act but believed that it will not decide the outcome of the elections.

She added that the election is still two years away, noting that the Filipinos have more important issues to tend to such as the rising prices of oil and electricity alongside job loss.

According to Ms. Hontiveros, the earliest time the united opposition could declare their presidential candidate is by the end of 2026.

“We may determine who among us is the strongest candidate and it is my dream and intention for us to be united [on the decision],” she said in Filipino. “We really want to have a fighting chance in presenting the best alternative for our countrymen.” — with Chloe Mari A. Hufana