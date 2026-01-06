MALACAÑANG on Tuesday said there has been no confirmation of an impending Cabinet reshuffle, dismissing reports circulating about another round of changes in President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s official lineup.

“There is no information that has reached us — it may just be misinformation being spread — but as of now, there is none,” Palace Press Officer Clarissa A. Castro told a news briefing in Filipino.

She said a previously announced performance review of Cabinet members remains ongoing but emphasized that any decision rests solely with the President.

“As we’ve said, performance is being assessed at the discretion of the President,” she said. “It will depend on what the President sees, but as of now, we have not received any word that there will be a Cabinet revamp.”

Speculation over changes in the Cabinet has surfaced periodically as the administration enters the latter half of its term, amid questions over policy execution and agency performance.

In May 2025, Mr. Marcos sought the courtesy resignations of all Cabinet secretaries after the administration suffered what was widely seen as a disappointing performance in the midterm elections.

The second round of revamp was due to the flood control scandal, with the appointment of former Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto as executive secretary in place of former Chief Justice Lucas P. Bersamin.

Frederick D. Go, who previously served as special assistant to the president for investment and economic affairs, was subsequently named to lead the Department of Finance. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana