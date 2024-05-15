THE BUREAU of Immigration (BI) arrested five illegally staying Vietnamese and Chinese citizens allegedly involved in abortion and cosmetic enhancements.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Immigration Commissioner Norman G. Tansingco said one of the suspects, a 29-year-old Vietnamese man misrepresenting himself as a doctor, was performing abortion and cosmetic procedures unsanctioned by the Department of Health.

The suspect was joined by two more Vietnamese and two Chinese nationals at a wellness clinic located on Macapagal Boulevard, Pasay City.

“Their activities are dangerous and pose a threat to public safety,” said Mr. Tansingco, adding that they are being processed for deportation. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana