THE COURT of Appeals (CA) has upheld its 2023 decision that reversed the cancelation of the property lease contract between Park N Ride, Inc. and Manila’s city government, which was signed under ex-Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso.

The appellate court’s Former Fourth Division in a five-page resolution on Aug. 12 ordered the local government to return the property to Park N management.

The city gravely abused its discretion when it unilaterally evicted Park N Ride from the property in 2021, the court said. It also ordered a Manila regional trial court hear Park N Ride’s lawsuit for damages. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana