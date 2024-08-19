THE SUPREME COURT (SC) has fined the law school dean of the University of Sto. Tomas P100,000 for simple misconduct after he sponsored trips of Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) officers to aid his bid for IBP governor in 2023.

The full court in a decision written by Justice Samuel H. Gaerlan, ruled lawyer Nilo T. Divina’s sponsorship of the trips were inappropriate because it raised questions about the integrity and independence of the lawyer’s group.

“These gifts create a sense of obligation on the recipients to repay Atty. Divina’s gratitude in the future,” the tribunal said.

The trips to Balesin Island in 2022 and to Bali, Indonesia in 2023 benefited the IBP officers and not its constituents, the High Court said. He also gave the officers cash and gift checks, it added.

“I fully trust in the wisdom of the honorable Supreme Court, the legal process and in the rule of law,” Mr. Divina said in a Viber message, adding that he would appeal the ruling.

“My commitment to upholding the highest standards of professional conduct remains unwavering and I reaffirm my dedication to ethical practices in all my professional dealings and interactions.” — Chloe Mari A. Hufana