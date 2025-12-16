The US plans to invite the Philippines to join a multinational initiative to bolster supply chains for technology vital to artificial intelligence (AI), a top US Department of State official said on Tuesday, as Washington moves to secure dominance in the advanced sector.

Manila’s role in the US-led Pax Silica initiative could center on strengthening supply chains for materials and products vital to AI, US Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment Jacob Helberg said.

Mr. Helberg said there had already been exchanges with his Philippine counterparts on possible deeper supply chain ties, but he did not elaborate on the plan or identify the officials he spoke with.

“We are very eager and look forward to engaging the Philippines on Pax Silica,” he told a virtual media briefing.

“I plan to extend an invitation to my counterpart in the first half of next year in order to be able to resume these discussions face-to-face, and we are confident they’re going to be very fruitful exchanges,” he added.

The US-led C was launched last week with initial partners, including Japan, Singapore, Australia and South Korea, among others. Designed to deepen economic and technology ties among participating countries, the initiative also seeks to diversify sources and reduce risks from dependence on material suppliers.

“If the 20th century ran on oil and steel, the 21st century is going to run on compute and minerals,” said Mr. Helberg. “And so, we’re aligning our supply chains accordingly.” — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio