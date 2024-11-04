A BILL that seeks to mandate a health- and human rights-based approach in solving the Philippines’ illegal drug problem was filed at the House of Representatives on Monday.

The proposal would make the government’s anti-drug campaign rehabilitative and humane compared with ex-President Rodrigo R. Duterte’s dead drug war that killed thousands of drug suspects, Party-list Rep. Percival V. Cendana said in a statement.

“The ‘Kian bill’ prevents the killing of more innocent people,” he said, referring to House Bill No. 11004. Mr. Cendana named the measure after Kian Loyd de los Santos, a teenager whom police murdered during an anti-drug sting in 2017.

“Instead of violence and bullets, our solution is to provide appropriate treatment and direct care to drug users,” he added.

The Philippine government estimates that more than 6,000 died under the campaign, according to a Facebook infographics published in June 2022 by RealNumbersPH, which is operated by the inter-agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs. Human rights groups say the death toll could be as high as 30,000.

The measure requires the Health department to coordinate with local governments in setting up community-based health and social support programs for drug users. “The program shall be based on strong evidence of effectiveness according to scientific, medical research and practice.”

Drug users should also be given access to assistance in a “comprehensive, nonjudgmental, nondiscriminatory manner,” according to the House bill. Authorities should develop and disseminate education materials to raise public awareness about drug abuse.

Law enforcers should not arrest or detain suspected drug users and should instead refer them to community-based facilities. They will be exempted from criminal, civil and administrative liabilities after seeking treatment for drug addiction.

“No drug policy, program, or practice should have the effect of undermining or violating the dignity of any persons,” according to the bill.

Mr. Duterte last month said he offers “no apologies, no excuses” for his war on drugs, as he appeared for the first time at a Senate hearing probing the crackdown.

“Do not question my policies, because I offer no apologies, no excuses. I did what I had to do, and whether you believe it or not, I did it for my country,” he told senators.

He also admitted having told cops when he was still Davao City mayor to goad drug suspects to draw their guns and fight back to give cops a reason to retaliate.

During the hearing, Mr. Duterte admitted having used a hit squad that killed criminals in Davao when he was its mayor, but denied giving out rewards for these killings. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio