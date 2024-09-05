THE Philippines’ Supreme Court (SC) is looking at the possibility of adding more courts to handle terrorism cases involving crimes under the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 if the need arises, a court official said on Thursday.

There are currently 14 courts nationwide designated to try and decide on terrorism cases, Court Administrator Raul B. Villanueva said during a congressional budget briefing.

“We will look into, if there’s a need, to come up and designate additional anti-terrorism courts,” he said.

“In the meantime, we only have one per each region and two in Metro Manila,” he added.

The Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 is a controversial measure that drew harsh criticism from activists and human rights groups due to concerns that it could undermine civil liberties. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio