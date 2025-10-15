By Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio and Chloe Mari A. Hufana, Reporters

SPEAKER Faustino “Bojie” Dy III on Wednesday said the House of Representatives is reviewing its policy on the disclosure of net worth statements, responding to growing calls for greater government transparency.

He said congressmen are open to the idea of publicizing their statements of assets, liabilities, and net worth (SALN), and the chamber will draft procedures on the document release during the congressional break to craft the guidelines.

“I think it’s a good topic to discuss,” he told True FM radio, based on a statement in Filipino released by his office. “During our break, we’ll talk it over thoroughly so we can come up with clear guidelines on how we’ll show our support for releasing our SALNs.”

Ombudsman Jesus Crispin C. Remulla on Tuesday reversed a restrictive policy limiting SALN access imposed during the Duterte administration.

Under Memorandum Circular No. 3, the public can again request copies of SALNs without the consent of the official, subject to safeguards that balance transparency and data privacy.

Mr. Dy said he is prepared to release his SALN to “lead by example,” if needed.

Lawmakers should release their SALNs to help regain public trust, said Anthony Lawrence A. Borja, an associate political science professor at De La Salle University in Manila, but cautioned that disclosures must be accurate to be meaningful.

“Transparency means nothing without guarantees for accuracy,” he said in a Facebook Messenger chat.

SALNs are filed with designated offices, and the authority to release them depends on the custodian. The Office of the Ombudsman handles the SALN of officials in the Executive branch and constitutional offices, while lawmakers submit their SALNs to their respective chambers.

Hansley A. Juliano, a political science lecturer at the Ateneo de Manila University, said the Ombudsman should hold copies of all officials’ SALNs — regardless of where they are originally filed — for better oversight.

Also on Wednesday, Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. said he and his Cabinet officials would follow the reinstated rules allowing public access to SALNs.

“We will follow the old rules,” Mr. Marcos told a palace briefing when asked if he would take the lead in making his SALN public. “These old rules were suspended in the last administration, where it was much, much easier to get a copy of the SALN and to examine it.”

The President said he was “quite surprised” upon assuming office to learn that the process of obtaining SALNs had become “almost impossible.”

“We are just going back to the old procedure,” he said, adding that his SALN would be made available to those who request it through the proper channels.

“Again, my SALN will be available to whomever would like to [have it]. If the ICI (Independent Commission for Infrastructure) asks us for [it], of course I will give it to them. If the ombudsman asks, we will give it to them.”

The new ombudsman on Tuesday restored public access to officials’ SALNs. This was curtailed by former Ombudsman Samuel R. Martires under the Duterte government.

The Philippines has launched an investigation into a multibillion-peso public works scandal following Mr. Marcos’ revelation in his fourth state of the nation address that some lawmakers had received kickbacks from infrastructure projects.

His remarks triggered a wave of inquiries across government agencies, uncovering more irregularities in public spending and intensifying calls for greater transparency and accountability in the use of state funds.

“The purpose of the SALN is to promote transparency in civil service and establish a deterrent against government officials bent on enriching themselves through unlawful means,” according to the Civil Service Commission.

Under former Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales, the public was allowed to access SALNs upon request, following rules similar to those cited by Mr. Remulla.

That policy changed in September 2020, when Mr. Martires issued Memorandum Circular No. 1, which restricted access to SALNs, permitting their release only when requested by the filer or their authorized representative, when ordered by a court in relation to a pending case, or when sought by the Ombudsman’s Field Investigation Office for a fact-finding probe.