ALL Filipinos affected by the blaze that engulfed multiple residential buildings in Hong Kong (HK) last week have all been confirmed to be safe, the Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong said.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Philippine Consulate confirmed that all 92 Filipino nationals residing in the Wang Fuk Court residential complex in Tai Po, Hong Kong were all safe and accounted for.

“All Filipinos who likely worked at the Wang Fuk Court residential complex are all accounted for,” it added.

The consulate said that the last two overseas Filipino workers listed for verification have been found to be already in the Philippines when the fire broke out.

Earlier the consulate confirmed the death of a Filipina domestic worker who was said to be taking care of her employer’s five-year-old daughter when the fire broke out.

The consulate added that the other Filipina who was injured during the incident remains in the hospital.

The fire, which hit on Wednesday afternoon (Nov. 26), rapidly engulfed seven of the eight 32-storey blocks at the complex during renovations.

Hong Kong authorities have arrested at least 13 people in connection to the fire that led to the deaths of about 152 people. — Adrian H. Halili