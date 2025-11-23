THE Bureau of Immigration (BI) has placed all immigration officers at the country’s international airports and seaports on heightened alert after the Sandiganbayan issued arrest warrants against former lawmaker Elizaldy S. Co and 15 others on Nov. 21.

In a statement on Sunday, BI commissioner Joel Anthony M. Viado said the names of those covered by the warrants have been entered into the bureau’s central derogatory database, allowing officers to immediately flag and verify any attempts by the individuals to enter or leave the Philippines.

“Once intercepted, our officers are instructed to coordinate immediately with the Philippine National Police for the lawful execution of the warrants,” Mr. Viado said as quoted in the statement.

Inter-agency coordination remains critical to prevent those facing charges from evading accountability through travel, he added.

According to BI, its records show that four of the 16 individuals are currently abroad.

Mr. Viado said that the BI is working closely with law enforcement agencies to ensure that the warrants are enforced when the individuals return or present themselves at Philippine ports. — Erika Mae P. Sinaking