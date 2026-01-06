THE Office of the Prosecutor at the International Criminal Court (ICC) has informed its judges that more than 1,300 pieces of evidence have been handed over to the defense in the case against former Philippine President Rodrigo R. Duterte for crimes against humanity.

The deputy prosecutor said the disclosure, which occurred between July 7 and Dec. 18, 2025, includes 906 items classified as incriminating evidence or “INCRIM,” 389 items provided under Rule 77 for defense preparation, and 8 items categorized as “PEXO,” which suggest possible lines of defense.

Of the incriminating evidence, most items relate to alleged killings during Mr. Duterte’s presidency, focusing on local “Barangay Clearance Operations” and operations targeting high-profile individuals.

Other materials explain how the prosecution says responsibility should be determined and provide the broader context of the alleged crimes, though specific annexes detailing the evidence remain confidential.

Deputy Prosecutor Mame Mandiaye Niang, who signed the notification, emphasized that none of the material disclosed after July 1, 2025, will be relied upon during the confirmation hearings.

Pre-Trial Chamber I, presided over by Judge Iulia Antoanella Motoc with Judges Reine Adélaïde Sophie Alapini-Gansou and María del Socorro Flores Liera, will continue overseeing the pre-trial proceedings, which set for the confirmation of charges and eventual trial.

Mr. Duterte was arrested in March 2025 and is being held at the ICC in The Hague as he faces charges of crimes against humanity over killings that occurred during his administration’s drug war. — Erika Mae P. Sinaking