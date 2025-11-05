THE Bureau of Immigration (BI) has arrested a Chinese national allegedly operating a cryptocurrency investment scam in a condominium unit in Parañaque City.

In a statement on Wednesday, the BI said fugitive search unit (FSU) agents, working with the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-National Capital Region (CIDG-NCR) and the Department of Justice Office of Cybercrime, apprehended a 41-year-old Chinese national on Monday, inside a residence along Diosdado Macapagal Blvd. in Barangay Tambo.

Authorities said the man was caught in the act of managing a computer workstation suspected of being used for online fraud. Intelligence reports earlier linked the location to another Chinese national believed to be running the operation with several accomplices.

He had also overstayed in the country, failing to extend his visa since October 2024, and was found to be working without a permit.

The Chinese national is now in custody of the CIDG for further investigation after the recovery of suspected drug paraphernalia at the scene. Deportation proceedings will be initiated, and he will be barred from re-entering the Philippines once sent back to China, the bureau added. — Erika Mae P. Sinaking