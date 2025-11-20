MINORITY LAWMAKERS on Thursday called on the House of Representatives to open discussions on the 2026 budget bill to the public, as it is yet to act on a measure that would make bicameral conference committee meetings accessible.

Liberal Party of the Philippines-aligned congressmen said that opening joint congressional discussions on the spending plan would be key to implementing genuine budget reform and restoring trust.

“Amid the corruption issues hounding the passage of previous national budgets — made worse by the secretive nature of the Bicameral Conference Committee… Implementing an open and transparent bicam is long overdue,” they said in a joint statement.

“It is not optional. It is non-negotiable,” Representatives Leila M. de Lima, Edgar R. Erice, Adrian Michael A. Amatong, Arlene “Kaka” J. Bag-ao, Jaime R. Fresnedi, Cielo Krisel B. Lagman and Alfonso V. Umali, Jr. said.

Bicameral discussions on legislation are traditionally held behind closed doors, leaving the public unaware of last‑minute changes.

The Senate had passed a resolution in August to open joint congressional budget talks to the public, but the House has yet to adopt the measure. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio