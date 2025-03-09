THE House of Representatives has asked Senate President Francis G. Escudero for an office in the Senate building for its congressmen-prosecutors and their support team during the impeachment trial of Vice-President Sara Duterte-Carpio.

In a letter dated March 5, House Secretary-General Reginald S. Velasco asked Mr. Escudero for an inspection of the assigned room at the Senate on March 11, Tuesday.

The House impeached Ms. Duterte before it went on a four-month break on Feb. 5, alleging misuse of secret funds, unexplained wealth, acts of destabilization and plotting the assassination of the President, the First Lady and the Speaker.

The Impeachment complaint was filed and signed by more than 200 congressmen, more than the one-third legal requirement before it could be sent to the Senate, which will try her as an impeachment court. Under the 1987 Constitution, several congressmen will be serving as impeachment prosecutors.

Congress will reconvene for a two-week session on June 2. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio