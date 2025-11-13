FORMER President Rodrigo R. Duterte and Senator Ronald “Bato” M. dela Rosa, through their legal counsel, filed on Thursday a petition before the Supreme Court (SC) seeking protection against what they described as the premature disclosure of an alleged International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant against the senator.

In a 25-page filing submitted to the SC through their legal counsel, Israelito P. Torreon, the petitioners sought to restrain Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin and other officials from acting on or recognizing the purported ICC warrant. The petition also included a certiorari and prohibition plea, with an urgent request for a temporary restraining order (TRO) and a writ of mandatory injunction to prevent any enforcement actions.

The petitioners argued that on Nov. 8, 2025, former Justice Secretary and current Ombudsman Jesus Crispin C. Remulla publicly stated during a radio broadcast that he had “on good authority” knowledge of an ICC warrant against Mr. Dela Rosa.

The statement, the petition said, came from a high-ranking constitutional official, thereby lending it “prima facie credibility” and potentially triggering law enforcement agencies to act on the information.

“Such disclosure, if acted upon, may initiate the operational machinery of law enforcement agencies, which may construe it as authorization to coordinate with Interpol or execute the alleged warrant,” the petition read.

The following day, Nov. 9, the petitioners reported that the ICC had allegedly issued a diffusion order directing Philippine authorities to locate and arrest Mr. Dela Rosa for possible extradition, subject to national legal procedures.

The petitioners said that the public announcement of the alleged warrant and diffusion order could endanger Mr. Dela Rosa’s personal security and expose him to unwarranted legal actions.

The petition also cited media reports dated Nov. 12, likely referring to Mr. Remulla during a press briefing on Nov. 11, where he stood by his statement that he had obtained a copy of the arrest warrant, even as he described it as “unofficial.”

“Confirmed, I have the [warrant of arrest] on my phone, but it is not the official copy. It will go through the proper channels before it can be implemented,” Mr. Remulla said.

The petitioners argue that such statements by a high-ranking official could be misinterpreted as legal authorization, potentially compromising due process and violating Mr. Dela Rosa’s constitutional rights.

They further requested the SC to issue a TRO or injunction to prevent any enforcement of the alleged warrant until the matter is judicially resolved, noting that the ICC has not formally transmitted any official warrant or request for Mr. Dela Rosa’s arrest to Philippine authorities through proper diplomatic or legal channels.

The petitioners also said the matter was urgent, describing it as a “very urgent manifestation” aimed at avoiding prejudice from the alleged public disclosure, and reiterated their plea to the SC to prevent any unilateral enforcement actions by law enforcement agencies based on unverified information.

In a separate four-page filing, the petitioners also submitted a “Very Urgent Motion to Compel” asking the SC to require Mr. Remulla to produce a copy of the alleged ICC arrest warrant he admitted possessing on his mobile phone.

The motion further requests that Mr. Remulla provide a sworn explanation of how, when, and under whose authority he obtained the document, emphasizing the urgency of clarifying the existence of the alleged warrant.

The Supreme Court confirmed that the petitions were officially lodged, SC spokesperson Camille Sue Mae L. Ting told reporters in a Viber group chat. — Erika Mae P. Sinaking