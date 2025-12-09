THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Tuesday said delays in passing a districting law could jeopardize the first regular parliamentary elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

In a statement, Comelec Chairman George Erwin M. Garcia said the election body is “in a quandary” as it seeks to comply with a Supreme Court order mandating elections by March 31, 2026. The commission has tentatively set March 30, 2026 as election day.

“We admit that the Comelec is really in a quandary regarding what will happen with the Bangsamoro parliamentary elections,” he said in Filipino. He added that if the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) passes a districting law in time, the commission will explore holding the vote as scheduled.

The BTA Parliament missed its Nov. 30 deadline and said it aims to finalize the required law by December. — E.M.P. Sinaking