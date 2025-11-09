ST. PETER Life Plan and Chapels is offering free funeral services in Cebu to the victims of Typhoon Kalmaegi, locally called Tino, in Cebu where at least 135 of the casualties were recorded.

“St. Peter Life Plan and Chapels joins all Cebuanos in prayer and unity,” the company said in its official statement at the weekend.

“As we face the challenges brought by both the earthquake and Typhoon Tino, we remain committed to serving our communities with compassion, dignity, and care. Magkauban ta sa pagbangon.”

Families in need of assistance may visit any St. Peter Chapel Cebu City or contact customer support through (02) 8371-9999, (02) 7946-9999, or 0919-056-9999. — CAT