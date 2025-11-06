A BILL that seeks to raise the discount for senior citizens but only for those with disabilities was filed at the House of Representatives last month.

Elderly Filipinos with disabilities will be entitled to a 30% discount on medicines, healthcare services, transportation, accommodation and funeral costs under House Bill No. 5189 filed by Party-list Rep. Rodolfo M. Ordanes.

Filipino senior citizens get a 20% discount under a law designed to enhance their access to healthcare and social services, with the goal of improving their overall quality of life.

“However, there exists a distinct sector composed of individuals who are both senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWD),” Mr. Ordanes said in the bill’s explanatory note.

He said the discount hike is “necessary,” noting that elderly PWDs find it doubly hard to meet their needs, and that inflation has eroded their purchasing power.

He added that the proposal would not hurt businesses since the discounts they grant could be deducted from their income tax.

“The 30% discount for senior PWDs is not a loss for businesses,” Mr. Ordanes said in a separate statement on Thursday. “It actually lowers the taxable income of businesses.”

“So, I urge businesses and their employees not to look at seniors as bad for business or burdens because of their discounts,” he added, noting that elderly Filipinos often come with their families when dining in or renting an accommodation. “They also buy for their families.”

Any person or establishment that fails to grant the mandated discounts to elderly PWDs could face imprisonment of two to six years, along with fines ranging from P100,000 to P200,000 for repeated violations, according to the bill.

Those who abuse the privileges granted under the House bill could face a minimum of six months’ imprisonment and a fine of as much as P100,000, it added. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio