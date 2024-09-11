THE House of Representatives on Wednesday approved a measure seeking to improve the Philippine Coast Guard’s (PCG) organizational and operational frameworks, making it more responsive to maritime security concerns on second reading.

Congressmen approved in a voice vote House Bill (HB) No. 10841, which seeks to provide the PCG with P5 billion in annual appropriations while also allowing it to receive loans and grants from local or foreign sources to boost modernization efforts.

“At a time when our nation faces increasing challenges in safeguarding our maritime territory, this bill ensures that the PCG is equipped with the tools and resources to fulfill its mandate effectively,” Deputy Majority Leader and Party-list Rep. Erwin T. Tulfo said in his sponsorship speech during plenary.

“With modernized assets, enhanced personal training, and improved funding mechanism, the PCG will be better positioned to respond swiftly and decisively to emerging threats,” he added.

The Philippines is looking at modernizing the PCG by developing its assets and facilities, boosting its ability to patrol the country’s waters amid disputes with China within the country’s exclusive economic zone.

The PCG is mandated to draft a modernization development plan, specifying the assets needed to improve operational capability, according to the bill. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio