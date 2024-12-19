THE House of Representatives considers recommending the suspension of members’ monthly contributions to state-run Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) for a year, should an investigation reveal its existing funds are underutilized, Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez said on Wednesday.

Mr. Romualdez said the chamber would conduct an investigation into the management of PhilHealth funds amid concerns over its financial performance next year, when Congress resumes session next year.

“Next year, the House of Representatives will… conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into how PhilHealth’s funds are being managed,” Mr. Romualdez said in plenary.

Philippine lawmakers, during their bicameral conference committee on the 2025 budget bill, decided to cut PhilHealth’s supposed P74-billion state subsidy, citing billions of its unused funds.

The state health insurer has a surplus fund amounting to P150 billion, fund reserves totaling P280 billion, and investment funds of P490 billion, PhilHealth Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel R. Ledesma, Jr. told lawmakers during a House of Representatives hearing on Tuesday.

Mr. Romualdez said the House investigation would focus on ensuring that “every peso in PhilHealth’s coffers works for the benefit” of Filipinos.

“If this investigation reveals that existing funds are being underutilized or are in excess of what is needed for current operations, we will… suspend premium payments for one year,” he said.

The chamber would also look at reducing premium contributions to reduce the burden of workers paying for monthly contributions, he added.

Lawmakers would also recommend for further expansion of healthcare benefits for Filipinos, including additional medical services and hospitalization support, according to Mr. Romualdez.

“PhilHealth exists to provide security and comfort in times of medical emergencies. It should not hoard resources at the expense of its members,” he said. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio